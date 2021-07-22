AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,728 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,978,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $256.58 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

