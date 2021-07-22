LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHCG stock opened at $207.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

