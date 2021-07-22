Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.40 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Post worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.70.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

