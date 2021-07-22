Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$15.97

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.16.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.55 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

