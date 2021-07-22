Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EFN shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.11 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$9.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

