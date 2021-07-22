HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $6,395,097.60 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $584.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.64 and a 52-week high of $616.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.21.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

