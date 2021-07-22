Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

