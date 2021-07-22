ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $278,886.56 and approximately $30.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00249983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00034137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001523 BTC.

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,626,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,726,765 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

