Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STX. Northland Securities raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of STX opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

