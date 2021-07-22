Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.61. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $187.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.