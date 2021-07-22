Elevation Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($6.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.89) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.