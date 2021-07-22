Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Susquehanna

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.79.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,569.36 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

