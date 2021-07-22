Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

BSY opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.20. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $1,880,650.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,226 shares in the company, valued at $32,256,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,121,503 shares of company stock valued at $62,500,837. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

