Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.14 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $255.37 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

