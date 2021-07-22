Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.01% of Voya Financial worth $77,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,827,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,010,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

