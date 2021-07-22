Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1.49 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00292723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00118107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00151299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

