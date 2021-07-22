Omnitude Market Capitalization Reaches $447,922.41 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $447,922.41 and $441,475.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00837158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

