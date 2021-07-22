Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $417.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

