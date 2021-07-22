Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 799% compared to the average volume of 223 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

