Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.20 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

