B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SRAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

