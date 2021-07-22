Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $157,933.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,037 shares of company stock worth $17,215,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

