Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 62,063 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,063 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.31% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $82,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.