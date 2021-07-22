Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.29% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $88,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE stock opened at $409.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.19.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

