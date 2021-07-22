Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Visteon were worth $86,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Visteon by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

VC stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -528.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

