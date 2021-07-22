Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $92,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $381.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.