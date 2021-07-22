Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.93. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
