Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SEQI opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.93. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

