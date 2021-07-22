Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Decreases By 26.8%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 632,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ECOM opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

