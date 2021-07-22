The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

