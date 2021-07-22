FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.