Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.46.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.91. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.