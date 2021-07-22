Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.