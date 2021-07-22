Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
FT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.47.
About Franklin Universal Trust
