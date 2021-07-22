Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

FT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.