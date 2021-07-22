McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.74. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

