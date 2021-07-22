iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRobot by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.