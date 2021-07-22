Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $214.47 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

