Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.