Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $1.10 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0959 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

CDPYF stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.