OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
