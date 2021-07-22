OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $943.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

