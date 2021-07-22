Captrust Financial Advisors Has $589,000 Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of SmartFinancial worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.42 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

