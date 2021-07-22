Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $25,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 54,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

HII opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

