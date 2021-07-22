Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

