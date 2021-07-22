DAOBet (BET) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $279,294.78 and $17.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,929.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.01360578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00379810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00078679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003567 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

