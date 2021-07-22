Contrasting QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) & Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 12 17 1 2.63 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $165.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 27.28% 103.71% 17.59% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $23.53 billion 6.82 $5.20 billion $3.34 42.57 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

