Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

