AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

