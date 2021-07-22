AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
