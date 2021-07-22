Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

