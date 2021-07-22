Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $639,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mimecast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mimecast by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock worth $13,030,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

