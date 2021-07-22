Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,500 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

