Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,718 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

